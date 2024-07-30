So Eco Nail & Pedicure Brush

Keep your nails clean with this sustainably sourced bamboo So Eco Nail and Pedicure Brush. Essential for any daily routine, the brush gently scrubs away dirt and debris from under your nails for a fresh and clean finish.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply use the nail brush as and when you need to spruce and freshen up your nails.

• Sustainably sourced

• Effective & useful

• Eco-friendly

• Plastic-free packaging