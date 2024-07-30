So Eco Wooden Foot File

Get silky smooth feet with the So Eco Wooden Foot File! This abrasive and easy to grip foot file gently and effectively removes hard skin by buffing away dead skin cells to reveal beautiful heels, toes, and soles.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply line the file up with any unwanted dry skin and file. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.

• Dual sided

• Effective

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging