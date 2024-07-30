Brushworks Ultimate Makeup Brush Set

Elevate your makeup kit and indulge yourself into brush excellence with this ultimate set. From face brushes to blend and apply base makeup flawlessly, to essential eyeshadow and brow brushes.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

This set includes:

• Fluffy Powder Brush – Evenly apply powder to the T-zone area

• Flat Top Buffing Brush – Flawlessly buff liquid makeup into the skin and create an even base

• Angled Contour Brush – Blend contour into the cheekbones and jawline to sculpt out the face

• Tapered Bronzer Brush – A soft bronzer brush to precisely blend bronzer and place blush directly onto the apples of the cheeks

• Angled Brush – Perfect for blending out cream and liquid contouring products

• Angled Brow Brush – Ideal for filling in the brows with powder or pomade products. Helps to achieve hair-like strokes

• Fan Brush – Specifically designed for precise application of highlighter onto the high points of the face

• Fluffy Crease Brush – Blend eyeshadow into the crease effortlessly