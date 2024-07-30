Brushworks Curved Foot File

Keep your feet silky smooth with the Brushworks Curved Foot File. This dual sided file is ergonomically designed to fit the shape of the heel, perfect for exfoliating hard skin and calluses, instantly revealing soft feet.

Curved to easily wrap around the heel, the abrasive surface will gently buff away any hard skin on the soles of the feet, revealing super soft and smooth skin.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply line the file up with any unwanted dry skin and file. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.

• Dual sided

• Ergonomically designed

• Effective

• Easy to use