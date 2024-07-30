Brushworks 4 Piece Combination Tweezer Set - Brights

Elevate your beauty kit with the Brushworks Combination Tweezer Set in Brights! Made from high quality, hand-crafted stainless steel, this set is perfect for performance and precision.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

This Set Contains:

1 x Slanted Tweezer – The classic tweezer, great for taming brows and targeting large areas of the face.

1 x Straight Tweezer - For precision, use this tweezer to apply lashes or for nail art.

1 x Slanted Point Tweezer - A multi-purpose tweezer, perfect for perfecting your brow arch.

1 x Pointed Tweezer - Perfect for precise plucking and the removal ingrown hairs and splinters.

• High quality stainless steel

• All in one set

• Hygienic

• Ultimate precision