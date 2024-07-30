Brushworks Angled Dermaplaners (Pack of 6)

Instantly reveal silky smooth skin with this pack of 6 pink and white dermaplaners. Removes peach fuzz and exfoliates the top layer of the skin, revealing your ultra-smooth complexion.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

Exfoliating

Help to reveal healthy glowing skin by removing any dry skin or fine hair at the surface. This painless treatment will help leave skin looking brighter and refreshed.

Skincare Absorption

Help increase skincare absorption by using your favourite serum after exfoliation, as facial hair and dry skin can create a barrier between skincare products. Allows active ingredients and moisture penetrate deeper, ensuring all the skincare goodness is locked in.

Perfect Base

Create the perfect base for makeup application by having smoother skin to work on.

How to Use:

Thoroughly cleanse your skin before using a dermaplaner. Angle at a 45-degree angle to sweep peach fuzz and dead skin cells away. Once your face is silky smooth, apply a rich serum or cream to deeply hydrate your skin. Use every 2-3 weeks.

• Removes fine hair

• Exfoliates

• Perfect base for makeup

• Easy to use