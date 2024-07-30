So Eco Lathering Soap Pouch

Deeply nourish your skin with the So Eco Lathering Soap Pouch. A multifunctional pouch, textured to naturally exfoliate the skin whilst creating a rich lather with your favourite soap to deeply cleanse the skin. Leaving your skin smooth, silky, and polished. Made using a mixture of recycled polyester and organic cotton. Resulting in a coarse textured pouch to naturally exfoliate and deeply cleanse, leaving skin supple.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply pop your favourite soap into the pouch and begin to massage your skin in circular motions. The lathering soap pouch is equipped with a strap for easy storage, which can also be used as a hand strap for easy usage for scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Use weekly to maintain cleansed smooth skin.

• Dual sided

• Effective & gentle

• Exfoliating & pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging