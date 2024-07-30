So Eco Cleansing Face Mitts

Enhance your skincare routine with two reusable, dual-sided face mitts. Eliminate dry skin and instantly reveal healthy glowing skin through gentle exfoliation and cleansing. Removing any toxins and impurities, helping rejuvenate and refresh the skin. The mitts are made from a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, providing a coarse textured material to gently buff away any dry skin. Whilst the reverse is ultra-soft to easily cleanse the skin, gently removing any excess dry skin. Massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin.

The cleansing mitt fits over your fingers, allowing you to gain optimal control to deeply cleanse and exfoliate the skin. Use weekly to maintain smooth cleansed skin.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply a small amount of face wash to the cleansing mitt and gently massage your skin in circular motions. The cleansing mitt fits over your fingers, allowing you to gain optimal control to deeply cleanse and exfoliate the skin. Use weekly to maintain smooth cleansed skin.

• Dual sided & reusable

• Effective & gentle

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging