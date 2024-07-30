Marketplace.
So Eco Exfoliating Body Gloves

So Eco Exfoliating Body Gloves
Rejuvenate and refresh your skin with these premium textured exfoliating gloves. These gloves gently buff away dry skin and unclog pores, cleansing away toxins and impurities to reveal your skin’s natural glow. Perfect for body scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. The gloves are made with a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, the result is a stretchy, thick and textured material perfectly designed for easy removal of dry skin, leaving your skin supple and smooth.Massaging the glove against your skin will gently exfoliate dry skin or patchy fake tan, revealing smooth skin. Best used with soap, body scrubs or sea salts to gently invigorate your skin.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply apply a small amount of soap to the gloves and gently massage your skin in circular motions. Easy to use, the exfoliating gloves are ultra-stretchy, fitting most sized hands. Use weekly to maintain smooth skin.• Organic cotton• Effective & exfoliating• Pore unclogging• Plastic-free packaging

