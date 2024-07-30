Brushworks Brow Shaping Set

Shape and tame your brows, effortlessly and pain free using this set of pastel eyebrow razors and tweezers. Be as precise as you desire by firstly using the razors to carve out the shape you want, then pluck away any stray hairs with the tweezer duo. Avoid any mistakes by using the magnifying mirror to see clearly and closely when grooming your brows. This set includes: 3 Eyebrow Razors, 2 Tweezers and 1 Magnifying Mirror. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. How to Use: Thoroughly cleanse your skin before using. Angle at a 45-degree angle and begin to shape your brows as you wish. If using to sweep peach fuzz off your face, follow with a rich serum or cream to deeply hydrate your skin. Use every 2-3 weeks. • Ultimate precision • Exfoliates • Perfect base for makeup • Easy to use