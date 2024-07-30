Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubber
image 1 of So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubberimage 2 of So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubberimage 3 of So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubberimage 4 of So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubberimage 5 of So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubber

So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubber

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.99

£7.99/each

So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubber
This ultimate stretchy back scrubber is designed to instantly cleanse and exfoliate all the hard-to-reach areas. Helps to unclog pores and reduce body acne by removing the top layer of skin through exfoliation. Reducing excess sebum build up, preventing irritation and inflammation. Made with a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, resulting in a stretchy thick textured material perfectly developed to naturally exfoliate the skin. Pair with a cleanser to work in a rich lather ensuring your skin is polished.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply apply a small amount of cleanser to the back scrubber and gently massage your skin in back and fourth motions.Featuring two handles either side of the strap, effectively allowing you to cleanse those hard-to-reach areas. Use weekly to maintain smooth skin.• Dual sided• Effective & gentle• Exfoliating & pore unclogging• Plastic-free packaging

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here