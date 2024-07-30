So Eco Bath & Shower Back Scrubber

This ultimate stretchy back scrubber is designed to instantly cleanse and exfoliate all the hard-to-reach areas. Helps to unclog pores and reduce body acne by removing the top layer of skin through exfoliation. Reducing excess sebum build up, preventing irritation and inflammation. Made with a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, resulting in a stretchy thick textured material perfectly developed to naturally exfoliate the skin. Pair with a cleanser to work in a rich lather ensuring your skin is polished.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply a small amount of cleanser to the back scrubber and gently massage your skin in back and fourth motions.

Featuring two handles either side of the strap, effectively allowing you to cleanse those hard-to-reach areas. Use weekly to maintain smooth skin.

• Dual sided

• Effective & gentle

• Exfoliating & pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging