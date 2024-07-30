Brushworks Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Set

This Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha set is packed with endless skin health benefits. Designed to promote a brighter and more radiant complexion this set is a must have addition to your skin care routine. The facial roller’s dual-ended quartz rollers and gua-sha’s heart shape are both designed to effortlessly glide over your unique facial contours. Use both tools over your favourite serums to increase absorption. Perfect for cooling, smoothing, reducing the appearance of pores and puffiness, and to aid lymphatic drainage.

For optimum results, store in the fridge. Your roller and gua sha should be wiped down with a dry or damp clean cloth. Do not wash with water.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Cleanse your face and apply serums or oil to the skin

• Gently apply pressure and perform upward and outward strokes over the skin, at the end of each stroke lift the roller and start over

• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes

• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear

• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple

• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples

• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards

• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each area