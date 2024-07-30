Brushworks Tan Applicator Set

A tanning set that does it all! Featuring a large ultra-soft tan applicator to effortlessly buff in your favourite tan, helping you achieve a flawlessly bronzed finish. Paired with a small facial mitt to evenly blend the product into your skin, creating streak-free results. The back applicator is excellent for buffing tan into those hard to reach areas to give you a seamless golden finish all over. This is the ultimate tanning set for any fake tan lover to give you the most flawless glow!

This set contains large applicator, mini facial applicator and back applicator.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Apply your favourite tan to the mitt or directly on the skin, then buff the product into the skin in circular motions for a streak-free, flawless finish.

Can be machine or hand washed. Do not tumble dry.

• Ultra-soft

• Ultimate tanning set

• Reusable

• Machine washable