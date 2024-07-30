Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Body Exfoliating Pads
image 1 of So Eco Body Exfoliating Padsimage 2 of So Eco Body Exfoliating Padsimage 3 of So Eco Body Exfoliating Padsimage 4 of So Eco Body Exfoliating Padsimage 5 of So Eco Body Exfoliating Pads

So Eco Body Exfoliating Pads

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.99

£6.99/each

So Eco Body Exfoliating Pads
Two dual-sided pads designed to gently exfoliate and refresh skin. Reveal a healthy glow and buff away dry skin and cleanse away any toxins and impurities. Perfect for scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Multifunctional pads designed with a mixture of recycled polyester and organic cotton, creating a coarse textured side to instantly exfoliate the skin, providing a silky, smooth finish. The reverse has a plush 100% organic cotton side allowing easy removal of excess oils and dirt. Revealing healthy glowing skin.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply apply a small amount of soap to the sponge and gently massage your skin in circular motions.The exfoliating pads are equipped with hand straps providing easy usage for body scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Use weekly to maintain smooth clean skin.• Dual sided• Effective & gentle• Multifunctional• Plastic-free packaging

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here