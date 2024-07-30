So Eco Body Exfoliating Pads

Two dual-sided pads designed to gently exfoliate and refresh skin. Reveal a healthy glow and buff away dry skin and cleanse away any toxins and impurities. Perfect for scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Multifunctional pads designed with a mixture of recycled polyester and organic cotton, creating a coarse textured side to instantly exfoliate the skin, providing a silky, smooth finish. The reverse has a plush 100% organic cotton side allowing easy removal of excess oils and dirt. Revealing healthy glowing skin.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply a small amount of soap to the sponge and gently massage your skin in circular motions.

The exfoliating pads are equipped with hand straps providing easy usage for body scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Use weekly to maintain smooth clean skin.

• Dual sided

• Effective & gentle

• Multifunctional

• Plastic-free packaging