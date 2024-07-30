So Eco Exfoliating Bath Sponges - 2 Pack

A duo pack of exfoliating bath sponges, textured to exfoliate the skin providing a silky-smooth finish. These sponges gently buff away dry skin and unclog pores, cleansing away toxins and impurities, revealing healthy glowing skin.

Pack includes two sizes, small (12 x 7.5 cm) which is textured on both sides. Large (12 x 12 cm) which is textured on one side while the reverse is velvety soft. Providing an option for the sponges to be used for face or body to gently remove dirt, oil, and impurities for a refreshing cleanse.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply a small amount of soap to the sponge and gently massage your skin in circular motions.

Easy to use, with a plush 100% cotton rope allowing an easy grip. Use weekly or daily to maintain smooth clean skin.

• Dual sided

• Effective & gentle

• Exfoliating

• Plastic-free packaging