Brushworks Microfibre Headband Duo

Tired of your hair getting stuck in the way when you are doing your makeup or skincare routine and hairbands not quite cutting it? Well, we have a solution – the Brushworks Microfibre Headband Duo! These ultra-soft microfibre headbands keep your hair away from your face with ease so that it stays dry and out of harm’s way when applying your makeup or skincare routine.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply wrap around your head and adjust the tightness using the velcro fastening. Then tuck away your luscious locks by putting it though the hole at the back for an ultimate sense of security that your hair will not be getting in the way!

• Ultra-soft microfibre

• Effective & convenient

• Alternative to regular hairbands

• Absorbs excess water