Brushworks Detangling Brush and Scrunchie Set

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Give your hair a break by swapping out your old brush and damaging hairbands, for this Brushworks Detangling Brush, that glides through knots and tangles with ease. Paired with a set of 2 satin scrunchies that allow you to tie up your hair with minimal damage and breakage. With a brush designed to allow for a pain and breakage free brushing experience and the perfect accessories for up-dos that are kind to your hair, this set is all you need to kickstart your haircare upgrade.

Give your hair a break by swapping out your old brush and damaging hairbands, for this Brushworks Detangling Brush, that glides through knots and tangles with ease. Paired with a set of 2 satin scrunchies that allow you to tie up your hair with minimal damage and breakage. With a brush designed to allow for a pain and breakage free brushing experience and the perfect accessories for up-dos that are kind to your hair, this set is all you need to kickstart your haircare upgrade. This set includes: 1 Detangling Brush and 2 Satin Scrunchies. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. • Soft satin • Detangles & smooths • Pain-free brushing • Suitable for wet & dry hair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.