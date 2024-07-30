So Eco Hair Towel & Scrunchies

Reduce drying time with this set of ultra-soft microfibre haircare essentials. Care for your hair and reduce breakage with the bamboo hair towel to absorb moisture without tugging or causing friction. Paired with the microfibre scrunchie which is ideal for gently tying up your hair whilst also absorbing excess water. This eco-friendly and cruelty free set is the perfect set to upgrade your haircare routine.

This set includes: 1 Luxury Hair Towel and 2 Microfibre Scrunchies.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Ultra-soft microfibre

• Reduces damage

• Absorbs excess water

• Plastic-free packaging