Brushworks Paddle Brush and Claw Clips

Upgrade your hair routine and enjoy easy sectioning using this gorgeous Paddle Brush and Claw Clips Set. Our ultimate control claw clips allow you to section your hair perfectly when styling, keep hair away from your face while doing your makeup or skincare routine or even effortlessly clip your hair up for a simple, everyday look. Paired with the Brushworks Paddle Brush, ideal for using when blow-drying due to its flat shape and anti-static properties, to create a smooth and sleek blow-dry. This set is an essential for every hair lover! This set includes: 1 Paddle Brush and 2 Claw Clips. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. How to Use: For an effortless look, start by brushing all hair to the back of head into a low ponytail. Instead of using a hair band, gently twist the hair and clip to the back of your head at the desired height. • Lightweight • Anti-static • Smooth & sleek blow-dry • Suitable for wet & dry hair