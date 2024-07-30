So Eco Exfoliating Gloves and Facial Buffing Pads

Relax and enjoy silky smooth skin using the Exfoliating Gloves paired with the Facial Buffing Pads for a full body exfoliation. Scrub the body in circular motions with the gloves to reveal ultra-smooth and glowing skin. Use the buffing pads to gently cleanse the face leaving you with a radiant complexion. This set helps your skin to achieve an ultra-soft texture and a refreshing feel.

This set includes: 1 Pair of Exfoliating Gloves and 2 Facial Buffing Pads.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Lather the gloves up with your favourite shower gel, then gently exfoliate your body in small circular motions. Then cleanse your skin with the facial buffers to reveal a youthful glow.

• Increases circulation

• Buffs away dead skin cells

• Machine washable

• Duo set