So Eco Exfoliating Bath Set

Relax and unwind with these eco-friendly bath essentials. Create a luxurious spa experience in the comfort of your own home. Gently buff away dead skin cells to reveal a fresh and radiant complexion whilst being kind to the beautiful planet.

This set includes: Lava Stone Pumice & Brush, Exfoliating Gloves, Exfoliating Sponge and Spa Headband.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Use the exfoliating gloves and exfoliating sponge to gently buff in circular motions in the shower to achieve soft and rejuvenated skin. Then use the lava stone to buff any unwanted dry skin. Finally use the ultra-soft and stretchy headband to gently pull hair away from the face when carrying out your skincare routine.

• Luxurious spa experience

• 4 piece bath set

• Gentle & relaxing

• Plastic-free packaging