Brushworks Sharpener Duo

A smooth, durable sharpener, easy to use, and clean.

Sharpen lip and eye pencils with precision and ease using this ultimate sharpener duo. This easy-to-use sharpener catches and stores pencil shavings, perfect for use on the go. The sharpener features a small removable tool to clean the blades after sharpening.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How To Use:

Simply put your normal or jumbo pencil in the sharpener, twist clockwise until the pencil is sharpened to your preference.

• Lightweight & travel friendly

• Dual size

• Makeup bag essential

• Mess free