Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Sharpener Duo
image 1 of Brushworks Sharpener Duoimage 2 of Brushworks Sharpener Duoimage 3 of Brushworks Sharpener Duoimage 4 of Brushworks Sharpener Duoimage 5 of Brushworks Sharpener Duo

Brushworks Sharpener Duo

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£5.99

£5.99/each

Brushworks Sharpener Duo
A smooth, durable sharpener, easy to use, and clean.Sharpen lip and eye pencils with precision and ease using this ultimate sharpener duo. This easy-to-use sharpener catches and stores pencil shavings, perfect for use on the go. The sharpener features a small removable tool to clean the blades after sharpening.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How To Use:Simply put your normal or jumbo pencil in the sharpener, twist clockwise until the pencil is sharpened to your preference.• Lightweight & travel friendly• Dual size• Makeup bag essential• Mess free

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here