So Eco Biodegradable Blow Dry Hair Set

Master the perfect everyday blow-dry in less time! The Biodegradable Blow-Dry Brush features tapered flexi-soft bristles in three different lengths and a vented design for faster blow-drying time. The flexible brush allows for pain-free detangling and the soft bristles massage the scalp to stimulate circulation at the hair follicle. Paired with an essential biodegradable comb, perfect for brushing through hair in the shower to ensure your conditioner is completely saturating the hair.

This set includes: 1 Biodegradable Blow-Dry Brush and 1 Biodegradable Comb

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply use the brush as and when your hair needs detangling. For the best results, we recommend using it when combing conditioner through the hair for even distribution.

• Pain-free brushing

• Reduce damage & split ends

• Duo pack

• Biodegradable