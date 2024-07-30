So Eco Exfoliating and Cleansing Face Mask Set

Massage, exfoliate and cleanse your skin to leave you with a radiant complexion. Use the facial cleansing pad to gently exfoliate and deeply cleanse your face with your favourite cleanser. After rinsing your face, use the face mask applicators to evenly apply your facemask for an at home spa experience. Using these eco-friendly applicators, you can ensure an even and smooth application of your facemask to truly leave you feeling fresh.

This set includes: 2 Silicone Face Mask Applicators and 1 Facial Cleansing Pad.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Cleanse your face in circular motions using the ultra-soft cleansing pad. Rinse off, then apply an even layer of facemask using the applicators. Rinse with warm water.

• Cleanses & exfoliates

• Mess-free application

• 3 pack cleansing kit

• Ultra-hygienic