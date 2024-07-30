So Eco Complexion Sponge Set

Achieve a natural, skin-like finish and press your favourite foundation and concealer into your skin with ease. So Eco Complexion Sponges bounce off the skin to gradually build coverage with complete control, featuring precision tips to get to all the hard-to-reach areas for a flawless base. For best results, wet the sponge and squeeze out excess water. A damp sponge will allow for an easy blending experience.

This set includes 4 Complexion Makeup Sponges.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Ultra-soft & flake resistant

• High quality

• Sustainable

• Plastic-free packaging