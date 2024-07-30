Aristocrat Bath & Shower Back Exfoliator

Exfoliate hard-to-reach places using the Aristocrat Bath & Shower Back Exfoliator. This exfoliator helps prevent back acne by removing the top layer of skin through exfoliation, resulting in clean pores and smooth skin. This exfoliating back strap is carefully crafted with a stretchy, textured exfoliating material, featuring convenient handles on each side for easy usage.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply apply a small amount of cleanser to the back scrubber and gently scrub your skin in back and fourth motions. Use weekly to maintain smooth skin.

• Dual sided

• Effective & gentle

• Exfoliating & pore unclogging

• Easy to use