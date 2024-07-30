Marketplace.
image 1 of Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)
image 1 of Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)image 2 of Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)image 3 of Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)image 4 of Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)

Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.99

£6.99/each

Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)
Achieve a smooth complexion with the Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads. These two exfoliating pads create the ultimate deep cleanse and reveal healthy, refreshed skin. Use these as an essential to buff away dead and rough skin while maintaining a clear and healthy complexion.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Simply apply a small amount of cleanser to the pad and gently massage your skin in circular motions. The exfoliating pads are equipped with hand straps providing easy usage for body scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Use weekly to maintain smooth clean skin.• Duo pack• Exfoliating & refreshing• Hand strap for easy usage• Easy to use

View all Men's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here