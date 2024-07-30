Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads (2 Pack)

Achieve a smooth complexion with the Aristocrat Exfoliating Face & Body Pads. These two exfoliating pads create the ultimate deep cleanse and reveal healthy, refreshed skin. Use these as an essential to buff away dead and rough skin while maintaining a clear and healthy complexion.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply apply a small amount of cleanser to the pad and gently massage your skin in circular motions. The exfoliating pads are equipped with hand straps providing easy usage for body scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing. Use weekly to maintain smooth clean skin.

• Duo pack

• Exfoliating & refreshing

• Hand strap for easy usage

• Easy to use