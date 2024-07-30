Brushworks Ceramic Tip Tweezer

Ceramic tweezer for ultimate grip and precision.

Tweeze, shape, and tame the brows of your dreams with Brushworks Ceramic Tweezers. Crafted from ceramic and stainless steel, providing ultimate precision and accuracy whilst shaping brows. Designed with a slanted tip to grip and effortlessly remove unwanted stubborn stray hairs, allowing you to maintain flawless brows.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Gently grip the stray hair and pluck the hair in the direction of growth.

• Easy to use

• Ultimate precision

• Accuracy

• Ultra-grip