Brushworks Luxury Shower Cap

A luxury satin shower cap to keep hair dry in the shower or lock in hair mask moisture.

Upgrade your hair care routine with the Brushworks Luxury Shower Cap. Beautifully designed for multi-purpose and reversible usage, to keep your hair dry in the shower as well as to lock in moisture when worn with a hair mask. The super soft satin material is kind and gentle on your hair and prevents friction, perfect for minimising frizz.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Ultra-soft satin

• Multi-purpose

• Prevents friction

• Reduces frizz

How to Use:

• For shower usage, reverse the shower cap so the satin is on the inside. Perfect for stepping out of the shower with dry, frizz free hair

• For hair mask usage, ensure the plastic side is on the inside to lock in the moisture