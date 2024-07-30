So Eco Microfibre Hair Scrunchies (2 Pack)

Reduce hair drying time with the So Eco Microfibre Hair Scrunchies. Let the ultra-soft, towel-like material gently absorb excess moisture and keep hair out of your face whilst you carry out your skincare routine. Indulge in ultimate comfort on hair wash day, minimise breakage, reduce frizz and naturally dry your hair with ease. Achieve healthy hair by replacing your usual towel drying with the highly absorbent, microfibre scrunchie!

Two microfibre scrunchies included.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Ultra-soft microfibre

• Reduces damage

• Absorbs excess water

• Plastic-free packaging