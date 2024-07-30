Eye Candy Lash Adhesive Pen

Keep your lashes in place all day with this long lasting, quick drying lash adhesive in a pen. The pen allows application to be as close to the lash line as possible. The ultimate on-the-go glue!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Shake well before use. Apply 2-3 coats evenly to the lash line. Wait 20-30 seconds. Apply lashes.

• Lightweight & travel friendly

• Easy to use & super fast

• Effective & convenient

• No mess