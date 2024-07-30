Brushworks Nude No Crease Hair Clips (Pack of 8)

Upgrade your hair routine with these gorgeous nude No Crease Clips. Designed to easily clip hair away from your face when carrying out your skincare or makeup routine and setting gorgeous curls and waves into place without ruining the styling. Suitable for all hair types and textures, these clips are lightweight and comfortable, keeping hair flawless and intact, whilst reducing damage, creasing and kinks.

This pack contains 8 nude no crease hair clips.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Lightweight & easy to use

• Prevents creases & reduces damage

• Sets curls & waves in place

• Suitable for all hair types