Brushworks Lift & Shape Tape (3 Pairs)

Wear your clothes with confidence when using the Brushworks Lift and Shape Tape. Ideal for any strapless, backless, or low-cut items of clothing. Including 3 pairs of pear-shaped tape, cleverly designed to allow for a subtle but improved push up and hold. Allowing you to achieve the perfect position of your choice, this comfortable tape is strong, stretchy, and long lasting, so you can stay stylish and confident that everything will stay in place all day and all night!

This pack includes 3 pairs of lift and shape tape.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Peel adhesive from the back of the tape then place underneath your breast. Gently lift altogether to achieve the shape you want. Firmly stick the top half of the tape to secure it in place.

• Strong & long lasting

• Push up hold

• Stretchy

• Comfortable