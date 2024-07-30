Brushworks Reversible Shower Cap - Leopard Pattern

A reversible shower cap for keeping your hair dry in the shower or locking in hair mask moisture.

This super cute leopard reversible shower cap features an ultra-soft microfibre side which is gentle on the hair and paired with the waterproof side, is ideal for keeping hair dry in the shower. When reversed, the plastic side is perfect for locking in moisture when using your favourite hair mask or hair treatment. Designed for a lightweight and comfortable fit, this is an essential for your haircare routine.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Ultra-soft microfibre material

• Keeps hair dry

• Lightweight & comfortable

• Leopard print design