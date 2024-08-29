Brushworks Edge Brush & Comb

A Double Ended 2 in 1 Tool perfect for Smoothing Flyway’s and Creating Sleek Hairstyles.

Take your hairstyle to the next level and effortlessly achieve that sleek hair look. Lay your edges, baby hairs and flyways flat using the Brushworks Edges Brush and Comb. Specifically designed to be used alongside styling products for an effortlessly smooth finish. Featuring firm bristles to smooth down all hair types and a small comb to separate baby hairs. This essential hair styling tool can be used with hairspray, gel, mousse, and pomade products to help ensure that your style stays in place for as long as you need it to.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Apply a styling product of your choice and begin to comb through any fly aways or baby hairs. Use the bristles to distribute product across the hair to set the sleek style into place

• Brush over any bumps and gaps in the hairstyle to ensure a smooth, flawless finish

• Use the comb to separate hair, find parting and comb through baby hairs

