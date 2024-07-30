Brushworks Shower Comb

A hangable shower comb to brush conditioner through wet hair.

Brushworks Shower Comb allows you to brush though your conditioner in the shower with ease! This comb is designed to help you saturate your hair evenly with your favourite hair mask or conditioner. Featuring a soft touch material and wide teeth, preventing damage when brushing wet hair. With a curved handle, this comb can be hung up in the bathroom for easy use every time!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

After applying conditioner or a hair mask to the hair, run the Shower Comb gently through hair to ensure product is evenly distributed across the whole head.

Can also be used once product is rinsed out of hair to gently detangle whilst wet.

• Hanging design for easy access

• Brush through wet hair with ease

• Can be used on wet or dry hair

• Minimises breakage and damage