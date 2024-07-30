Brushworks Pink & White Satin Scrunchies (Pack of 4)

Keep your hair healthy and in the best condition with Brushworks Pink and White Satin Scrunchies. The satin material reduces friction and tension, protecting hair from breakage and enhancing hair health. These ultra-soft, lightweight scrunchies have an elasticated stretch to comfortably secure your hair in place.

This pack contains 4 pink and white hair scrunchies.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Comfortable & secure

• No pulling or snagging

• Satin material

• Suitable for all hair types