So Eco Blending Drop

The So Eco Blending Drop Sponge is a unique drop-shaped design that fits comfortably in your hand, allowing for precise control and seamless blending. The sponge doubles in size once dampened with water, to help you achieve a flawless makeup application. Its soft material is gentle on the skin, allowing you to unlock your true makeup potential and embrace a seamless base with every application.

Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• For best results dampen the sponge before use.

• Use the base of the sponge to effortlessly blend foundation on the larger areas of the face

• Use the middle to blend blush on the apples of the cheeks and to blend contour on the cheekbones for a seamless makeup routine

• Use the tip to blend out concealer under the eyes and in precise areas