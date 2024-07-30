Aristocrat Shower Pouf - 70g

Crafted from recycled netting, Aristocrat Shower Pouf is designed to gently exfoliate and cleanse your skin, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed. Allowing an invigorating and luxurious experience every time.Its mesh design allows for maximum lather, ensuring your body wash or soap goes further and lasts longer. Simply hang it in your shower or on a hook to dry after use, to make sure it stays clean and hygienic. The perfect addition to your gym bag or travel kit. Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll always have the tools you need to feel and look your best. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. • Increases soap lather • Suitable for daily use • Gently exfoliates skin • Pore unclogging