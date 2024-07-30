Nail HQ Nail Art Dotting Tool

Create the perfect manicure at home with the dual-ended Dotting Tool. Featuring a large and small sphere, designed to create unlimited artistic nail looks with the precise, carefully crafted iron tip.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Choose which dotting side you would like to work with. Dip the sphere in nail polish and create any design desired.

Dual ended

Versatile

Crafted iron tip

Effortlessly create hearts, dots, and flowers