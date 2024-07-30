Nail HQ French Manicure Nail Stamper

Create the perfect manicure with the Nail HQ Nail French Manicure Stamper. An easy-to-use flexible silicone stamper which fits both natural and false nails. Can be used to create the perfect French tip or to create custom nail art designs, helping you achieve a quick flawless manicure at home.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to use for a French tip:

• Prep your nails with a Nail HQ Base Coat

• Once dry, apply your favourite Nail HQ Nail Polish

• Prep your stamper by gently buffing the top of your stamper with a file

• Apply a layer of white nail polish to the stamper and dip your nail into the gel stamper at a 45-degree angle

• Finish with the Nail HQ Top Coat to protect your perfect manicure

How to use for a marble design:

• Prep your nails with a Nail HQ Base Coat

• Once dry, apply your favourite Nail HQ Nail Polish

• Prep your stamper by gently buffing the top of your stamper with a file

• Apply two of your chosen colours to the nail stamper, swirl together, and stamp onto nail

• Remove any excess with a lint free wipe

• Finish with the Nail HQ Top Coat to protect your manicure