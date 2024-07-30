Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb

Lift your lashes in one squeeze with Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with a built in comb. Crafted from smooth stainless steel, featuring a curved handle to fit perfectly into your hand, allowing you to gently curl your lashes so, you can embrace the volume, length, and density of your natural lashes. Includes a built-in comb, to separate your lashes before curling them, giving a luscious fanning effect. A true necessity in any makeup bag to enhance your natural lashes.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How To Use:

• Line your lashes between the clamp, when you are comfortable, close the clamp for 3-5 seconds and then release the clamp.

• Use daily to instantly lift of your lashes.

• Apply mascara to enhance the look of your natural lashes.

• Lifts lashes

• Enhance the look of volume, length, and density of natural lashes

• Fits most eye shapes and sizes

• Crafted from smooth high-quality stainless steel

• Built-in comb

• Easy to use