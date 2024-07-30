Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb
image 1 of Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Combimage 2 of Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Combimage 3 of Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Combimage 4 of Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Combimage 5 of Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb

Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb
Lift your lashes in one squeeze with Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with a built in comb. Crafted from smooth stainless steel, featuring a curved handle to fit perfectly into your hand, allowing you to gently curl your lashes so, you can embrace the volume, length, and density of your natural lashes. Includes a built-in comb, to separate your lashes before curling them, giving a luscious fanning effect.  A true necessity in any makeup bag to enhance your natural lashes.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How To Use:• Line your lashes between the clamp, when you are comfortable, close the clamp for 3-5 seconds and then release the clamp.• Use daily to instantly lift of your lashes.• Apply mascara to enhance the look of your natural lashes.• Lifts lashes• Enhance the look of volume, length, and density of natural lashes• Fits most eye shapes and sizes• Crafted from smooth high-quality stainless steel• Built-in comb• Easy to use

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here