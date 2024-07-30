So Eco Eyebrow Razors - 3 Pack

Define and reveal perfectly shaped brows with this pain-free hair removal tool. Ideal for removing the shortest of hairs from your eyebrows, achieving a freshly groomed brow. Can also be used to target unwanted hair and peach fuzz from the face, upper lip and chin.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly

How to Use:

• With your eyebrow razor at a 45-degree angle, start removing the hair with short, downward strokes. Always use in the direction of hair growth.

• Gently sweep over any areas with unwanted hair, paying extra attention when shaping near the eyes.