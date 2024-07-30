Eye Candy Angled Brow Razor Duo

Carve your dream brows with easy-to-use brow razors. Designed to provide pain-free hair removal, with sharp stainless-steel blades, keeping your brows neat and tidy. Multifunctional, to be used to remove any unwanted stray hairs, peach fuzz, or dry skin, providing a smooth, clean surface for serums to penetrate deeper into the skin and for makeup to sit flawlessly.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Thoroughly cleanse your skin before using. Angle at a 45-degree angle and begin to shape your brows as you wish. If using to sweep peach fuzz off your face, follow with a rich serum or cream to deeply hydrate your skin. Use every 2-3 weeks.

• Removes fine hair

• Exfoliates

• Perfect base for makeup

• Easy to use