Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Eye Duo Set
image 1 of So Eco Eye Duo Setimage 2 of So Eco Eye Duo Setimage 3 of So Eco Eye Duo Setimage 4 of So Eco Eye Duo Setimage 5 of So Eco Eye Duo Set

So Eco Eye Duo Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.99

£7.99/each

So Eco Eye Duo Set
This set of two double ended eco – conscious and cruelty free eye brushes are all you need to perfectly blend liquids, powders, and cream products into the eyes. One end of the brush features a side for blending out pigment into the crease and the other for a more direct application of product. The other double ended brush includes a flat shadow brush perfect for blending out liner or carving the brows with concealer. Paired with a fine angled brow brush on the other end to fill in brows to perfection or for creating a winged eyeliner look.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Swirl the brush into the product of your choice and tap off any excess. Gently blend product in circular motions in desired area. Repeat step one and two for a more buildable look.• Ultra-soft brushes• High quality• Sustainable & biodegradable• Plastic-free packaging

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here