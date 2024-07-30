So Eco Eye Duo Set

This set of two double ended eco – conscious and cruelty free eye brushes are all you need to perfectly blend liquids, powders, and cream products into the eyes. One end of the brush features a side for blending out pigment into the crease and the other for a more direct application of product. The other double ended brush includes a flat shadow brush perfect for blending out liner or carving the brows with concealer. Paired with a fine angled brow brush on the other end to fill in brows to perfection or for creating a winged eyeliner look.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Swirl the brush into the product of your choice and tap off any excess. Gently blend product in circular motions in desired area. Repeat step one and two for a more buildable look.

• Ultra-soft brushes

• High quality

• Sustainable & biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging