So Eco Eye & Brow Set

Do you want a brush set with all you need for sculpting and defining eyes and brows? These So Eco Eye & Brow set brushes are ultra-soft, eco-conscious and cruelty free. The ultimate eye & brow combination that allows you to seamlessly blend liquid, powder and cream products into the eyes and brows.This set includes a selection of 4 fluffy eyeshadow brushes that will help you to seamlessly blend your looks. There is Concealer Brush, 3 Eyeshadow Brushes, 1 Spoolie and 1 Angled Brow Brush.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Swirl the brush into the product of your choice and tap off any excess. Gently blend product in circular motions in desired area. Repeat step one and two for a more buildable look.

• Ultra-soft fluffy bristles

• Easy grip handle

• Sustainable & biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging