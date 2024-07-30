Marketplace.
Eye Candy Pencil Sharpener

Eye Candy Pencil Sharpener
Keep your beauty pencils perfectly on point with the Eye Candy Pencil Sharpener. Featuring two universal sharpening holes suited to any regular or jumbo pencil, helping you maintain optimal precision. An easy-to-use sharpener to catch and store pencil shavings, perfect for when you are on the go.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Simply put your normal or jumbo pencil in the sharpener, twist right, and stop once you have sharpened the pencil to your preference.• Lightweight & travel friendly• Dual size• Makeup bag essential• Mess free

