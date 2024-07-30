Brushworks Cuticle Crystal Sticks - 16 Pack

Keep your nail bed healthy with the Brushworks Cuticle Crystal Sticks! Safe, pain-free and easy to use, the sticks gently remove excess cuticle growth to prepare for a salon-style manicure. This pack contains 16 cuticle sticks.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Hold the cuticle stick at a 45-degree angle and gently push cuticle using the flat or abrasive side of the cuticle stick. Use weekly to prevent excess growth.

• Dual ended

• Gentle & effective

• Salon-style at home

• Pain-free