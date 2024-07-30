Nail HQ Nourishing Hand & Nail Cream

A smooth, silky, tropical scented formula helping revitalise and restore dry hands and damaged cuticles. Enriched with shea butter, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E, promoting fast hydration and nourishment. Use whenever required to pamper your hands and cuticles, helping them feel soft and replenished.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Massage a pea-sized amount of cream on clean and dry hands until fully absorbed.

• Revitalises & restores

• Enriched with shea butter, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E

• Fast hydration & nourishment

• Tropical scent