Brushworks Oil Absorbing Roller

Excess oil is never cute, but Brushworks Oil Absorbing Roller is! Say goodbye to unwanted shine with just a quick roll over the skin. Made from volcanic stone, this oil absorbing roller is the perfect tool for maintaining a shine-free, clean matte look. Its handbag friendly size makes this essential beauty tool easy to take with you on the go so you can feel confident at any time, wherever you are.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Gently roll across your T-zone to remove any excess oils

• To clean, twist the top section anti-clockwise to separate from the base. Remove the clear plastic cover from underneath the stone to release. Run the stone under warm water and cleanse with your favourite cleanser if necessary. Leave to airdry before returning the stone back into the holder

• Reusable

• Perfect handbag size

• Easy to use

• Instantly absorbs excess oils